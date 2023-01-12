JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro woman with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver more than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with an obstructive windshield.
On Tuesday, Melanie Dennis, 43, of the 1200 block of Holly Street, was pulled over by officer Brian Merrill at 3:22 p.m. on South Gee Street after he noticed Dennis’ windshield was shattered on her 2011 Honda Fit.
“I observed a vehicle driving on the roadway with a shattered windshield,” Merrill wrote in his report. “During a consent search a large amount of a crystal like substance was found suspected of being methamphetamine along with a glass pipe for smoking, a digital scale, small baggies and a large amount of cash. Arrestee #1 (Dennis, Melanie) was taken to CCDC and left in their care.”
Police found 187 grams of suspected methamphetamine, valued at $14,100, and $39,590 in cash, along with the meth pipe, digital scales and bags used to package meth.
Boling set Dennis’ bond at $50,000 and set her next court date for Feb. 17 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
In a separate case, Bolding found probable cause to charge an 18-year-old Jonesboro woman with possession of fentanyl with the purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana and maintaining a drug house.
Faith Burgess was arrested Tuesday morning and is being held on those charges.
Boling set Burgess’ bond at $50,000 and set her next court date at Feb. 17 in the Craighead County Courthouse.
