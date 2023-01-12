JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro woman with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver more than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with an obstructive windshield.

On Tuesday, Melanie Dennis, 43, of the 1200 block of Holly Street, was pulled over by officer Brian Merrill at 3:22 p.m. on South Gee Street after he noticed Dennis’ windshield was shattered on her 2011 Honda Fit.