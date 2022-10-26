When authorities found well-known former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins murdered outside her home, rumors began to fly. In a new “20/20,” ABC News senior national affairs correspondent and “20/20” contributing anchor Deborah Roberts reports on the murder.
The program highlights the shock to the local community when police arrested Becky O’Donnell, Collins’ best friend and business manager, as she was on her way to the memorial service and explains how footage from security cameras installed by Collins ultimately led to O’Donnell’s conviction.
The two-hour episode features exclusive interviews with jailhouse informants who were pivotal in helping authorities prosecute the case, as well as interviews with Butch Smith and Tate Williams, the victim’s two children; Tim Loggains, O’Donnell’s ex-fiancé and a close friend of Collins; Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, who led the investigation; detectives on the case; and key state senators.
The two-hour episode will air at 8 p.m. Friday on ABC, and be available the next day on Hulu.
The case was also featured in April on Dateline NBC’s “The Hands of a Killer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.