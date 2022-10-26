When authorities found well-known former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins murdered outside her home, rumors began to fly. In a new “20/20,” ABC News senior national affairs correspondent and “20/20” contributing anchor Deborah Roberts reports on the murder.

The program highlights the shock to the local community when police arrested Becky O’Donnell, Collins’ best friend and business manager, as she was on her way to the memorial service and explains how footage from security cameras installed by Collins ultimately led to O’Donnell’s conviction.