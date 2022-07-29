JONESBORO — A 20-year-old man was stabbed in the chest early Friday morning, according to Jonesboro police.
NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital reported the stabbing to police, according to a police report.
Updated: July 30, 2022 @ 6:06 am
JONESBORO — A 20-year-old man was stabbed in the chest early Friday morning, according to Jonesboro police.
NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital reported the stabbing to police, according to a police report.
The assault occurred in the 2000 block of Cedar Heights Drive.
No suspect was listed in the report.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested Destinee Richmond, 23, of the 3300 block of Race Street, following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Highland Drive and Red Wolf Boulevard. She is being held on suspicion of possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance and improper lighting.
Police arrested Clinton J. Bozarth, 43, of the 4400 block of Woodsprings Road, on Thursday afternoon after a 55-year-old neighbor said Bozarth hit him in the face with brass knuckles. Bozarth is being held on suspicion of second-degree battery and criminal use of a prohibited weapon.
Police arrested Javoughn Beasley, 19, of the 1500 block of Estate Boulevard, on Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of Southwest Drive. He is being held on suspicion of second-degree forgery and possession of marijuana.
A 70-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday afternoon he was scammed out of $49,500.
A 27-year-old Minneapolis, Minn., man told police Thursday morning that a trailer was stolen from the 5400 block of Stadium Boulevard. The trailer and its contents are valued at $90,000.
