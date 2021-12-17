JONESBORO — The city council could give final approval Tuesday to Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s first proposed operating budget.
Because it’s presented in the form of a resolution, approval of the proposed 2022 budget doesn’t require readings at multiple meetings.
The council’s finance and administration committee endorsed the $56,715,008 million operating and maintenance budget on Tuesday. Two-thirds of those costs are accounted for in the personnel category.
The proposed budget provides each employee with at least 4 percent in wage increases, imposing a new salary minimum of $14 per hour. The current salary plan has a minimum wage of $12.37.
The $6,142,870 capital improvement budget would bring total spending to $62,857,878. The plan includes $3.74 million in projects at Craighead Forest Park, Joe Mack Campbell Park, the Southside Softball Complex, the shooting sports complex and at various community centers and playgrounds.
In this week’s finance committee meeting, Copenhaver noted some major capital improvement projects need to be considered in the near future. Those include widening Caraway Road south of Interstate 555. Unlike most major projects in the past, federal or state money isn’t available, because Caraway Road is a city street, not a state highway. The fire department has also identified the need for two additional fire stations.
The city will also have about $4 million in unspent funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
In another budget matter, the council will consider a resolution confirming the 2022 budget for the Craighead County Solid Waste Disposal Authority, which operates Legacy Landfill.
That entity anticipates $6,179,225 in revenue and total expenditures of $5,242,300.
In other business the council will hear the first of three required readings of a proposed ordinance that would rezone 29.82 acres owned by Roger Watkins Sr. and Sylvia Watkins from R-1 single family residential to PD-R, planned development residential.
The vacant land is south of Bettie Drive and west of North Church Street (Arkansas 141). French Street also ends at the property line.
Terra Verde LLC, a central Arkansas development company, seeks to build 115 attached houses on the property.
Another rezoning proposal scheduled fir a first reading, requested by Herbert and Sharon Stallings would change 0.43 acres at 3200 and 3217 Neil Circle from I-2 general industrial to I-1 limited industrial.
Also scheduled for a first reading is a proposed ordinance that clarifies the duty of the city clerk. The current ordinance outlining duties of the clerk had language from a time many years ago in which the city clerk had financial reporting responsibilities.
Council members will hear the second reading of a proposed ordinance that would set 25 mph speed limits on Granger Drive, Mitzi Lane, Duncan Road, Fairway Drive and Lakeshore Drive.
Several proposed resolutions would authorize the purchase of rights of way at several addresses along Creath Avenue to allow for construction of a biking and walking trail.
Another resolution would endorse Spirit Fitness for participation in the state’s Tax Back incentive program. The company announced in July a $10 million plan to build a 150,000-square-foot structure on 20 acres at 2211 Barnhill Road, just south of Arkansas 18. Construction is underway.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public services committee is scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m., followed by the public safety committee at 5 and the nominating and rules committee at 5:20.
