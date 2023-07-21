JONESBORO — The NEA Game Fest is back again at the Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center in Jonesboro, however this year’s proceeds will be going to a new charity.
NEA Game Fest co-founder Sarah Brown said on Thursday that a lot has changed as they have grown over the years, but it is still all for charity and loads of fun.
Brown, who is also the board game coordinator for the event, is one of three founding organizers and six event coordinators, which also includes RPG Coordinator Jim Essman, Miniature Game Coordinator Kier Heyl, Sponsorship Coordinator Megan Heyl, General Operations Coordinator Krystle McClung and Volunteer Coordinator Rachel Simpson.
“We all do a little bit of everything and there were a lot of changes this year,” Brown laughed, noting that one major change was selecting a new organization to support after the event’s previous charity closed down this year.
“It was The Children’s Shelter and they closed their doors this spring, so we had to scramble to find a new charity partner,” she said, noting that The Children’s Shelter in Walnut Ridge had been the event’s charity partner from the beginning.
“With them closing in May, we only had a little bit there to find a new charity and we’re really happy with our new charity, the Friends of the Craighead County Library,” she continued. “I’m proud of our library. I think they do a good job,” Brown stated. ”And you know, with the funding cuts and all of that, we just thought it was a really good way to support them.”
Brown also noted the library supports more than just the Jonesboro and Craighead County area as it also provides a resource for those who live in surrounding counties as well.
“The library is an asset,” Brown continued. “We do library game days there as the NEA Gamers Guild and they’ve supported us since the guild’s beginning in 2015.”
She then recalled starting library game days at the library in the summer of 2015.
“And they support us financially with that,” she said. “They buy things for the play and win giveaways, just like we have play and wins here. So, yeah, it was really important for us because the Friends of the Library helps with the library event programming and that kind of stuff.”
Brown shared that the event actually began in 2017 in Hoxie, before moving to the Hilton in Jonesboro in 2019.
She said the event was held entirely online in 2020 during the pandemic and then resumed at the Hilton in 2021.
Another change this year is that the event moved from fall to summer, Brown said.
“We originally started in October, but October became more and more of a conflict,” she said.
“This is our first year doing it in the summer. It is also the first year to have four days,” she said, noting that has always been three days in the past.
Brown said that the event, which started on Thursday, is scheduled from 9 a.m. until midnight for the first three event days and then from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
“We support tabletop gaming, RPGs (Role-Playing Games), miniature games, board games, a little bit of card games, although we won’t be doing Magic the Gathering this year. We have had events in the past, but it will be Key Forge this year, which is I think the only CCG (Collectible Card Game) type game.”
She said they have over 118 games, plus a lot of kid friendly games as well.
Plus she said there will be a silent auction with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Friends of the Library, giveaways, door prizes and much more.
According to Brown they had already sold 156 badges in online sales, which included the 11 vendors, plus more at the door.
The badges are another big change, she noted.
“Every event is free this year,” Brown said. “We have had in the past some events that cost extra money, but this year everything is free.”
“We’ve done day badges for the first time, so people can pay half price and only come for one day,” Brown said. “So instead of $50.00 at the door, it’s $25 at the door for just one day (with limited availability) and then we also have an option that they can pay $50 for all four days at the door.”
She also noted that they are family friendly as they welcome all ages with badges set at $10 for ages 11 to 15 and free for ages 10 and under with parent supervision.
