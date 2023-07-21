230721-JS-game-fest-photo-nz

Matthew Randle contemplates his next move during a game of Suspend on Thursday morning at the NEA Game Fest in the Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center in Jonesboro. This four-day event is set to continue through Sunday with a variety of games, including board games, role-playing games (RPGs), collectible card games (CCGs) and miniature games; as well as game demos and tournaments, live action role-playing demonstrations (or LARPing) vendors, prizes and more. Proceeds from this year will benefit the Friends of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — The NEA Game Fest is back again at the Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center in Jonesboro, however this year’s proceeds will be going to a new charity.

NEA Game Fest co-founder Sarah Brown said on Thursday that a lot has changed as they have grown over the years, but it is still all for charity and loads of fun.