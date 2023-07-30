LITTLE ROCK — There are more than 450 days left until the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election, but state election officials have already begun the process of preparing for the upcoming election year.
The Arkansas Secretary of State’s office recently released its 2024 Election Calendar for the state, setting filing periods and election dates for candidates as well as early voting dates for voters.
Next year, there are multiple political races on the ballot. In addition to the Presidential race, voters will also decide four congressional races, state House and state Senate seats, along with judicial, county and city races.
The election filing season will start this fall.
Non-partisan prosecutor and judicial candidates can file petitions without having to pay a filing fee from Sept. 14-21, 2023.
The traditional filing period for party and non-partisan candidates will be from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14, 2023.
The state’s primary will be March 5, 2024, with early voting going from Feb. 19 through March 4. The state’s runoff will be April 2, 2024, with early voting going from March 26 through April 1.
The municipal filing period, in non-partisan races, will be from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2024.
Early voting for the general election starts Oct. 21, 2024 and goes through Nov. 4, 2024.
On Nov. 5, 2024, voters head to the polls for the general election. Also, a runoff for county and municipal races will be held Dec. 3, 2024.
