JONESBORO — The 20th anniversary of the Northeast Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration will be broadcast live from the Fowler Center at noon on Monday, Jan. 17. The theme for this year’s event is, “It Starts With Me.”
The festivities will be all virtual again this year, according to Dr. Lonnie Williams, vice chancellor for diversity, inclusion and community engagement at Arkansas State University.
The program will be a video retrospective broadcast live on the Craighead MLK Jr. Parade Facebook page. It will also air on KLEK.
This is the second consecutive year that the event has been virtual due to COVID-19 concerns.
“It will closed to the public, and there will be no parade out of safety concerns.” Williams said. “We did not want to miss an opportunity to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this program being celebrated in Northeast Arkansas.”
Williams said with all of the divisiveness in America and the seemingly increasing racial divide amidst other things, he thinks the theme is fitting for this year’s event.
“‘It Starts With Me,’ speaks to the fact that it is up to all of us, individually and collectively, to do our part in working toward better racial relations and respect for all to make this a better America to fulfill The Dream.” said Williams.
Opening remarks will be by Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Damphousse and Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver.
Next there will be performances by the MLK Dancers and the MLK Choir, however the number of participants will be limited for those groups, as well.
There are more events scheduled Monday including:
Volunteer A-State plans to honor the MLK legacy by serving the A-State community through a service project at the A-State Food Pantry.
The Black Students Association is hosting a food drive from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the NEA Food Bank at 3414 One Place in Jonesboro.
The Craighead County NAACP, Mu Sigma Sigma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho sorority and the Jonesboro Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority will host “Stop the Violence: A Conversation” from 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. Zoom meeting ID is 842 6981 6233 and 626721 will be the pass code.
A retrospective will be aired by KAIT-TV in Jonesboro, as well, time still to be announced.
Williams said Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, which is observed on the third Monday of January each year, offers people the opportunity to reflect on the work that still needs to be done for racial equality.
“Before we can change, we have to be the starters,” he added. “Because for us to make change, it starts on a smaller scale... It starts with me.”
For more information, contact Kenisha Ross, chairperson of the planning committee, at MLKjrday_pr2001@ yahoo.com or call 870-623-1951.
