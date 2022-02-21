JONESBORO — Numerous volunteers spent Friday collecting money for Make-A-Wish Mid-South at road blocks throughout the area during the 24th annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon.
This event raised $339,652.68 for Make-A-Wish and will help provide wishes to local wish kids, who are battling illnesses.
Officials announced the total amount of money raised from the event at the Embassy Suites in Jonesboro on Friday evening.
Casey Tansey, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Mid-South, said on Monday that Jonesboro Radio Group and KAIT sponsor Have-A-Heart annually.
People could also listen to stories from from wish kids throughout the day though the Jonesboro Radio Group which includes 104.9 The Fox, Mix 106.3, 100.5 The Eagle, Hot 107.5 and EZ 92.7 FM. The event was also covered by KAIT throughout the day.
“They gives our wish kids a voice which is so special,” Tansey said, noting that their stories are humbling and inspiring.
“This is the 24th year that they have raised funds, and it really is a community effort,” Tansey said. “The community comes together in way that is so unique to the area with all the planning and effort that goes into it.”
Roadblocks were set up on Friday at various locations across Northeast Arkansas including: Bay, Bono, Brookland, Caraway, Harrisburg, Jonesboro, Marked Tree, Paragould, Piggott, Pocahontas, Rector, Trumann, Walnut Ridge, Hoxie and Weiner.
“It is so amazing and so needed,” Tansey said. “When you help grant a wish, you restore hope for a child and improve their mental well-being. A wish is a turning point in a child’s medical journey that opens the door to exciting possibilities. You empower them to reclaim their childhood, and experience transformative joy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.