JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge a Lake City man with second-degree sexual assault.
Gabriel Garfias, 66, was ordered held on a $50,000 bond. Boling issued a no-contact order between Garfias and the victim as well as any minors under the age of 18.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Timothy Dean, 41, of Racine, Wis., with being a felon in possession of a firearm, careless or prohibited driving and no proof of insurance; $25,000 bond.
Ryan Gambill, 45, of Brookland, with second-degree battery that injures a law enforcement officer, two counts of third-degree domestic battery, two counts of fleeing, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and resisting arrest; $25,000 bond and a no-contact order.
James Mullins, 49, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 bond.
Da’quion Box, 22, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm; $75,000 bond.
Luke Gibson, 33, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Thomas Haney, 25, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; remains in jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
Joseph Lambert, 31, of Monette, with felony failure to appear; $50,000 bond.
Cecil Lindley, 57, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation; $50,000 bond.
Robert Neighbors, 25, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and theft of a credit or debit card; $10,000 bond.
Darrell Williams, 23, of Searcy, with theft of a vehicle greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000, theft of a firearm less than $2,500, felony and misdemeanor fleeing, being a felon in possession of a firearm, breaking or entering a vehicle, driving on a suspended license, two counts of criminal trespass and theft of a credit or debit card; $100,000 cash-only bond.
David Lee Wilson, 56, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $3,500 bond.
Beth Volbrecht, 63, of Trumann, with felony failure to appeal; $2,500 bond.
