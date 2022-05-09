JONESBORO — A district judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with two felonies and a misdemeanor.
Judge David Boling charged Glenn Wade Talley, 51, with aggravated assault, first-degree criminal mischief and interference with emergency communications.
On Sunday, Jonesboro police officers were sent to the 3500 block of Savannah Cove about a disturbance with weapons, according to a probable cause affidavit. The female victim told officers Talley had rammed into her vehicle while she was sitting in the passenger seat. She said Talley then approached her vehicle, picked up an object from the ground and began smashing the windows of the vehicle.
Officers noted that the victim had multiple scratches as a result of the assault.
Boling set Talley’s bond at $25,000, issued a no-contact order between Talley and the victim and required Talley to wear an ankle monitor if he’s released on bond.
If other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Casey Jones, 29, of Weiner, with possession of methamphetamine and cocaine less than 2 grams, driving while intoxicated and driving on a suspended license; $7,500 bond.
Amy Dawn Wille, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 10 pounds and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Melissa Hilburn, 48, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $5,000 bond.
Courtney Stutts, 38, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $5,000 bond.
Nakicia Williams, 40, of Jonesboro, with second-degree domestic battery; $30,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
James Baltzell, 53, of West Memphis, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $2,500 bond.
Christopher Barber, 23, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Jonathan Hurd, 34, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Jose Meza, 36, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and trespassing on a rail yard; $1,500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.