JONESBORO — A Joiner man was given a $250,000 bond for failing to show up in Craighead County Circuit Court on various felony charges.
Clarence R. Williams Jr., 31, was initially charged with aggravated assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana less than 4 ounces in a September 2021 incident.
Special Judge David Goodson of Paragould found probable cause to charge Williams on Tuesday.
Williams’ next court date is Jan. 18 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Goodson found probable cause to charge:
Tamara Hargett, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams; released on $1,500 temporary bond.
Melvin Grimes, 53, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; released on $2,500 temporary bond.
Barnderius Dismuke, 18, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering of a vehicle, theft of property from a vehicle and misdemeanor fleeing; released on $3,500 temporary bond.
Philip Shuler, 45, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery and possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $5,000 bond.
Timothy Paul Hughes, 28, of Bay, with second-degree battery/injures police or emergency personnel and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; $5,000 bond.
Dafney Whitman, 42, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Mark Ponder, 23, of Wynne, with felony failure to appear; $10,000 bond.
Jill Layne, 49, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $10,000 bond.
Billy Stephens, 61, of Bono, with felony failure to appear; $5,000 bond.
Nazaree Meadows, 39, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $5,000 bond.
Kayla Spoling, 19, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony failure to appear and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
