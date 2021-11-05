JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge a homeless man with aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault and criminal mischief.
Dontae Ivey, 36, was given a $250,000 bond for the incident which occurred Wednesday in the 500 block of North Main Street.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Raheem Garry, 23, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor failures to appear; a circuit court judge set Garry’s bond at $1 million.
Joshua Stallings, 34, of Brookland, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver; $25,000 bond.
Terry Lee Washington, 31, of 1417 Brookhaven Road, with two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, aggravated assault on a family or household member and fleeing; $50,000 cash-only bond.
Gary Truxler, 65, of 80 Craighead Road 131, Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Alyssa Burkert, 28, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving; $1,500 bond.
Jeffery Brandon, 25, of Jonesboro, with aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault and criminal mischief; $150,000 bond.
Benny Riley, 44, of Egypt, with probation violation; $7,500 bond.
James Newsom, 32, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $90,000 bond.
Eric Mattison, 22, of Tennessee, with felony failure to appear; $30,000 bond.
Jerri Lynn Wallin, 33, of Lepanto, with misdemeanor failure to appear; $406.32 cash-only bond.
Sherman Rowden, 50, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $1,500 bond.
Michael Goodson, 45, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Randall Sharpe, 36, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and misdemeanor and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 cash-only bond.
Brandon Briggs, 30, of 3301 Grinnell Ave., Fort Smith, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and driving on a suspended license; $150,000 bond.
