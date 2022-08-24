JONESBORO — A 36-year-old Jonesboro man was given a $250,000 bond Wednesday after a judge found probable cause to charge him with arson.
District Judge David Boling also found cause to charge John Ellis Jefferson-Sanders with aggravated assault in the Aug. 16 fire at 523 N. Main St.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Jonesboro Fire Department responded to the fire along with Fire Marshal Jason Wills. Police talked to the residents who were inside of the house when the fire started. They said “a person known to them as John Jefferson-Sanders, aka, John-John, was seen fleeing from the residence when they went outside.”
Fire marshals called in an accelerant K9 with the Arkansas State Police, which alerted where the fire began, the affidavit states. Samples were taken and sent to the state Crime Lab.
Jefferson-Sanders next court date is Oct. 25.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Jerry Deese, 53, of Marion, with criminal conspiracy; recognizance bond.
Drake Shempert, 19, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Cody Woodruff, 29, of Tuckerman, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Terik Springfield, 29, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana; $50,000 bond.
Juan Castanedo, 31, of Jonesboro, with aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault, obstructing governmental operations and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $125,000 temporary bond remains.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.