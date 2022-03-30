JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge a Rector man with five felonies involving a domestic dispute in Brookland on Tuesday afternoon.
Michael Holbrook, 39, was charged with the following felonies: two counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree domestic battery and first-degree terroristic threatening. He was also charged with misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Holbrook hit and choked a pregnant woman. He then poured liquor on her and attempted to light the liquor. He also tried to choke a 15-year-old boy with a broomstick.
Fowler set Holbrook’s bond at $250,000 and, if released, he must wear an ankle monitor and have no contact with the two victims.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Kenneth Anderson, 29, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Jerry Jarvis, 47, of Harrisburg, with felony failure to appear; recognizance bond.
Billy Hufstedler, 36, of Maynard, with probation violation; $7,500 bond.
Antoine Hopkins, 41, of Jonesboro, with probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear; $11,000 total bond.
Angel Cude, 49, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation; $35,000 bond.
Kevin Williams, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, driving on a suspended license and not wearing a seat belt; $35,000 bond.
Krystal Latiolais, 29, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license; $35,000 bond.
James Hinchey, 51, of Wynne, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited driving; $1,500 bond.
John Simpson, 63, of Jonesboro, with first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree battery; $25,000 bond.
