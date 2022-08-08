JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge a Blytheville man with six felonies.
Dexter Leighton Burks, 22, of the 600 block of Boone Street, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia, all felonies, and misdemeanor fleeing.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police officer Carma Butler stopped a vehicle Sunday night in which Burks was a passenger. When the vehicle was stopped the back door opened and a passenger got out with a satchel and fled.
Burks was caught and the satchel was located in the 1300 block of Stone Street, the affidavit states. The satchel contained almost 2 ounces of marijuana, a digital scale, four pills of suspected fentanyl and a loaded pistol.
Fowler set Burks’ bond at $250,000.
Burks next court appearance is Sept. 27 in circuit court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
James Anthony Glass, 38, of Caraway, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV drug less than 28 grams and possession of an instrument of crime; $7,500 bond.
Skyler Murry, 29, of Brookland, with lottery fraud and theft of $1,000 or less; $3,500 cash-only bond.
Brandon Espy, 34, of Jonesboro, with second-degree battery on an emergency medical technician; $15,000 bond.
Misti Thomas, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $7,500 bond.
Alvin Baker, 61, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest; $35,000 bond.
Donald Mayes, 66, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Benny Leija, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, felony tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana, fleeing and hazardous driving; $35,000 cash-only bond.
Herman Hampton, 59, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $45,000 bond.
Angela Brewer, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Kristy Estill, 48, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Johnnie Williams, 58, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Kenneth Wilson, 46, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and disorderly conduct; $5,000 bond.
Tony Williams, 53, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $3,500 bond.
