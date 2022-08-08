JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge a Blytheville man with six felonies.

Dexter Leighton Burks, 22, of the 600 block of Boone Street, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia, all felonies, and misdemeanor fleeing.