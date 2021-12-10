JONESBORO — Special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man in the 2017 rape of a then-13-year-old girl.
Houston Alfred Stackhouse, 45, of 968 Links Circle, is accused of assaulting a former girlfriend’s daughter in September 2017. The victim said Stackhouse sexually assaulted her four times.
Halsey set Stackhouse’s bond at $250,000.
In other case, Halsey found probable cause to charge four 18-year-old men with breaking or entering, two counts each of theft of property and one count each of possession of marijuana.
Montario Mathis, 18, of 1800 Greensboro Road; Zaemond Smith, 18, of 2212 Fairfield Drive; Joshua Stacy, 18, address unknown; and Dashawn Ware-Gordon, 18, of 1913 Millbranch Lane, were arrested Wednesday following a traffic stop.
All were given a $30,000 bond, with Stacy receiving an extra $3,500 bond on a domestic battery charge.
In other cases, Halsey found probable cause to charge:
Ronnie Crawford, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash-only bond.
Tiffany Crawford, 29, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation; $5,000 cash-only bond for the drug charges and $10,000 bond for the probation violation.
Dujuan Thomas, 29, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary, first-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree assault; $5,000 cash-only bond.
Africa Anderson, 25, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and theft by receiving of a firearm; $50,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.