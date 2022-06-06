JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
Vernon Demetrious Granville, 48, was charged with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and obstructing governmental operations after his arrest Friday morning at the intersection of Race Street and South Caraway Road.
Boling set Granville’s bond at $250,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Andre Carter, 43, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering of a vehicle, theft of property and theft; $3,500 bond.
Robert Castleman, 39, of Pocahontas, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance; $10,000 bond.
Charles Cooper, 62, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $3,500 bond.
Sahelian McBroom, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated and parole violation; $10,000 bond.
Nathan Nelson, 44, of Jonesboro, with terroristic threatening and third-degree domestic battery; $25,000 bond.
Phillip Schuler, 44, of Jonesboro, with second-degree battery and violation of a no-contact order; $75,000 bond.
Nathaniel Watson Jr., 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 cash-only bond.
Daniel Williamson, 49, of Jonesboro, with first-degree terroristic threatening; $25,000 bond.
Justin McQuay, 59, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Stephanie Duncan, 30, of Harrisburg, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Jillian Ellis, 36, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Casey Ball, 34, of Lake City, with felony failure to appear; $7,000 bond.
