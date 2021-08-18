JONESBORO — A Craighead County man received a $250,000 bond Wednesday after probable cause was found to charge him with sexual indecency with a child and indecent exposure.
District Court Judge Tommy Fowler appointed a public defender for Jason Williams, 35, of rural Bono.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Williams exposed his testicles to an 8-year-old girl at a church on Arkansas 91 on July 28, the affidavit said.
Williams admitted to Investigator David Bailey of the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office that it was true, according to the affidavit.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge the following:
Canon Cassulis, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession with an instrument of crime and felony failure to appear; $75,000 bond.
David Alexander, 32, of 209 W. Alpine St., with third-degree domestic battery; $25,000 bond.
Jeffery Clark, 36, of 201 N. Rogers Drive, with possession of a firearm by a felon; $50,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.