PARAGOULD — A Greene County man faces a negligent homicide charge after his arrest in connection with a crash last year that killed a local realtor.
Jace Simpson, 27, of Paragould was arrested around 9:50 p.m. Feb. 26 due to the investigation into the Aug. 9, 2022 crash on Highway 49, south of Greene County Road 721.
The crash killed Amber K. Gill, 49, of Paragould and injured Gena McCullar, 26, of Jonesboro, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.
ASP said last year that Simpson, who was driving a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer, was going north on Highway 49 when the crash happened. The vehicle crossed the center turn lane into the path of Gill, who was driving a 2017 Nissan Murano.
The Mountaineer struck the right front end of the Murano, ASP said. From there, the Murano began rotating and struck a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, driven by McCullar.
In addition to negligent homicide, Simpson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated-1st offense, possession of a schedule VI substance less than four ounces (misdemeanor) and driving left of center.
A $250,000 bond was set Monday for Simpson, who will be arraigned March 16 in circuit court.
