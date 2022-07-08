JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with three felonies and four misdemeanors.
Ja’markis Deshawn Northern, 25, of the 3800 block of Bridlewood Drive, was charged with second-degree sexual assault and two counts of residential burglary, both felonies, and misdemeanor interference with emergency communications, first-degree criminal trespass and fleeing.
The charges stem from a June 6 incident where a female victim who lives at the Links Apartments told police that she was awoken by a younger male wearing a yellow hoodie with Tennessee on it, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim said the man shined a light in her face with a phone. He then got into her bed and started kissing her, the affidavit states. He then pulled down his pants and put the victim’s hand on his genitals.
The suspect then left the apartment, and the victim called 911.
On June 15, police were sent to the Links Apartments about a similar assault.
The victim told police she was asleep in bed when a younger man wearing a yellow hoodie with Tennessee on it had woken her up, the affidavit states. The description of the suspect matched the previous assault.
The suspect stated his name was “D” and he had went to Nettleton High School. The victim said she spoke with the suspect for about 15 minutes, and he kept requesting sexual favors from her, the affidavit states. The suspect then showed the victim his genitals and continued to request sexual favors.
The victim kept refusing and the suspect eventually left.
On Tuesday, a woman who lives at the Links called police and reported that a younger man followed her into her apartment as she was walking in. The suspect told her his name was Mark, according to the affidavit. He was wearing a blue and white striped shirt.
A short time later, a caller from the 1700 block of Links Circle called police and said a man in a blue and white striped shirt ran out of their apartment and ran behind their building, the affidavit states.
A short time later a caller said a man in a blue and white striped shirt had entered their apartment, saw their child and left in an unknown direction.
Officers located a man hiding in a bush at 1304 Links Circle. After a brief foot chase police arrested Northern.
During an interview, Northern admitted to contact with the original victim on June 6, the affidavit states.
Northern’s bond was set at $250,000. Fowler also issued two no-contact orders and required Northern to wear an ankle monitor if released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.