POCAHONTAS — A Randolph County district judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Pocahontas man with killing his brother.
Shaun Crawford, 21, is accused of shooting Ian Crawford, age unknown, at about 3:54 a.m. Sunday at a residence on Park Street.
Crawford is facing charges of first-degree murder and felony tampering with physical evidence, according to 3rd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Devon Holder.
Crawford’s bond was set at $250,000 cash-only by District Judge Alex Bigger.
He is being held in the Randolph County Detention Center awaiting a hearing in Randolph County Circuit Court.
The investigation is being handled by the Pocahontas Police Department and the Arkansas State Police, Holder said.
