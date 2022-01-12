JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with multiple drug and firearms offenses.
Hanif Williams, 34, of the 400 block of East Roseclair Street, is charge with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police recovered a Taurus revolver, 11.8 grams of crack cocaine and 39.8 grams of marijuana at the scene.
Boling gave Williams a total bond of $275,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Antonio Moore, 40, of Jonesboro, with felony probation violation and contempt of court; $26,000 total bond.
Matthew Kizer, 33, of Jonesboro, with third-degree domestic battery and violation of a no-contact order; $5,000 cash-only bond issued by Judge Tommy Fowler.
Bradley Blair, 26, of Lockesburg, with probation violation; $2,500 bond.
Mario Becton, 36, of Memphis, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Michael Giddings, 50, of Jonesboro, with possession with purpose to deliver meth or cocaine greater that 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession to deliver a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver; $25,000 bond.
Tommy Hunter, 47, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, misdemeanor failure to appear and fictitious tags; $2,500 bond.
Reginald Lewis, 53, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper lighting; $2,500 bond.
Jeffery Robinson, 46, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Brandi Bennett, 31, of Lake City, with probation violation; $2,500 bond.
Ariel Lamb, 21, of Forrest City, with second-degree forgery, resisting arrest and fleeing; $3,500 bond.
Shelly Lindsey, 43, of Jonesboro, with parole violation and possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Cassandra Talley, 28, of Blytheville, with theft of property; $5,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.