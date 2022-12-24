JONESBORO — A second judge has cited a conflict and disqualified herself from hearing a church conflict.
Craighead County Circuit Judge Pamela B. Honeycutt on Wednesday recused herself from the property dispute between First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro and the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Honeycutt had been assigned to the case after Judge Richard Lusby stepped away from the case on Tuesday, one day after the local congregation filed a Quiet Title action, seeking a temporary injunction to prevent the Arkansas Conference from seizing the church’s real estate.
Last week, the state body suspended Senior Pastor John Miles and recorded a lien on church property claiming a “trust” and declaring “exigent circumstances.” That was in reaction to a meeting on Thursday in which local church members voted 629-9 to disaffiliate from the Christian denomination.
Several members who oppose disaffiliation refrained from attending or participating in the vote after state church leaders warned it was an unauthorized meeting.
Court files don’t indicate whether a third judge has been assigned to the case. The 2nd Judicial District has a total of 12 judges.
There have been instances in the past when all 12 judges would cite conflicts, requiring Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp to appoint a special judge from another jurisdiction to hear those cases.
Without a judge, the local congregation’s request for an injunction to prevent the church seizure can’t be heard.
The church’s Dec. 15 vote was the second attempt to leave the denomination.
The Jonesboro congregation had previously voted in August to disaffiliate, with more than 1,300 members of the congregation casting ballots. The Arkansas Conference denied the request.
