JONESBORO — Police arrested three people Wednesday afternoon after receiving a report of baby formula being stolen from the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2811 Creek Drive.
According to a Jonesboro police news release, three arrests were made with a total of six felony charges; theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,0000, continuing criminal enterprise and theft less than $1,000,
Mariana Lopez, 35, and Olivia Sanchez, 30, both of the 800 block of Glen Arbor, Dallas, and Aldo Sanchez, 23, address unknown, were arrested after leaving the store and being stopped on Red Wolf Boulevard. The three had almost $9,000 worth of formula in their 2011 GMC Yukon, according to police.
Officers Bruce Wright and Mike Hart made the traffic stop resulting in the seizure of the baby formula – about 430 cans – that was found to be shoplifted from several stores.
According to Wright’s report, “At 3:03 p.m., I was dispatched to 2811 Creek Drive ... in regard to a shoplifter. While in route I made contact with Complainant (Angel, Misty). I was pulling onto the scene and I noticed the suspect vehicle given to me by Complainant (Angel, Misty) leaving the parking lot from the south exit onto Forrest Home Road heading east.
“The vehicle made a right turn onto Red Wolf (Boulevard), and I was able to pull behind it. I was advised that the shoplifter was a Hispanic female. I noticed two females were passengers, and the driver was a male.
“I attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver continued south on Red Wolf and not pulling to the right. Once we passed Highland Drive, I activated my siren and he complied, pulling into a bank parking lot.”
The three suspects are being held at the Craighead County Detention Center, awaiting a probable cause hearing today in Craighead County District Court.
