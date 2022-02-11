JONESBORO — From one two weeks ago, the number of applications for new private club alcohol permits on the agenda for the Jonesboro City Council has grown to three.
On Tuesday, the council is scheduled to hear the first of three required readings for proposed permits for XET Concepts, doing business as Unwind Cafe, and for Sunflower Social Club, doing business as Poppy’s Beach Grill & Event Center.
Act 1112 of 2017 requires applicants for alcohol-serving establishments in dry counties to receive city council approval before submitting a formal request with the state Alcohol Beverage Control Division.
Jaime King is listed as president of XET Concepts. Chad King is vice president and Emily Ann Calvert is secretary/treasurer, according to the application. The club has 110 members. The application notes that the nonprofit would support the foster care community.
Unwind Cafe would be located at 2816 Creek Drive, off of Red Wolf Boulevard.
Poppy’s, at 2915 Kazi Drive, lists Ken Yarbrough as president and secretary of the board of directors. Jonathan Yarbrough is vice president and Zach Gartman is treasurer. The club lists a membership roster of 146.
Scheduled for a second reading is a proposed ordinance that would approve a permit for Umai Sushi and Grill, which would operate from Suite B of 1841 E. Highland Drive.
Zhen Zhou of Jonesboro is listed as president of that private club. Two other members of his household are listed as members of the club’s board of directors. It claims 160 members.
Two rezoning proposals are also scheduled for their second readings.
Caliarka Petro, LLC seeks to rezone 27.76 acres at 5712 C.W. Post Road from I-1 limited industrial to C-3 general commercial. The land which is at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Caliarka seeks to develop a TA Express truck stop, according to the application.
In the other proposal, Mike Cameron seeks to rezone 2.35 acres at 1510 and 1604 Woodsprings Road from C-4 neighborhood commercial to PD-RS, planned residential.
Cameron proposes to build 11 townhomes on the property, which is located near Woodsprings Pharmacy.
In other business, the council will hear the first reading of proposed ordinances that would:
Waive competitive bidding and approve a $49,500 contract with First Step Pavement Management to provide an inventory of hard-surfaced roads and sidewalks maintained by the city to assist in scheduling maintenance.
Waive competitive bidding and approve a $39,999 contract with Cox Implement Co. for the purchase of a pre-ownede 2021 Massey Ferguson 2860 EA tractor and accessories for use by the parks department.
Set new speed limits on a variety of city streets.
Proposed resolutions would:
Schedule a public hearing on a request to abandon a drainage easement in the Hill Park commercial subdivision, Phase 1.
Approve change orders for contracts for the Craighead Technology Park Industrial Lead Rail expansion project.
Approve the sale of 3,400-square-feet of city-owned land at the corner of Main Street and East Johnson Avenue to Watson Ice Co.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public safety committee will meet at 5 p.m.
