JONESBORO — Three men have been arrested in unrelated felony domestic violence incidents.
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Kenneth Vann, 40, of rural Jonesboro with aggravated assault on a family or household member. He set bond at $10,000.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim and his wife were staying temporarily with Vann and his wife after their house was destroyed in a fire.
The victim told Craighead County Sheriff’s Detective Charles Garr that Vann’s wife became upset with how the victim’s wife dealt with dog feces in the kitchen. Vann then grabbed his male guest by the throat, slammed him into one wall and then another. The victim told Garr that Vann continued choking the victim to the point “he started seeing stars.”
Garr said photos taken by responding deputies tend to corroborate the victim’s account of the story.
The judge also found probable cause to charge Jaxon Edward Perry, 19, of Jonesboro, with two felonies – aggravated assault on a family or household member and first-degree terroristic threatening.
Perry’s bond was set at $15,000.
Police responded to a report of a disturbance with weapons Wednesday. The woman told police that Perry, the father of her child, called her on the phone and made threats to shoot her. Perry then arrived armed with a handgun and approached the victim’s door, continuing to make threats, a neighbor told police.
Boling found probable cause to charge Miqaa’iyl Adock Pirtle, 27, with felony first-degree terroristic threatening and misdemeanor third-degree assault as a result of a fight with his mother. The judge set bond at $10,000 and ordered a mental health evaluation.
In addition, Heath R. Fisher, 39, of Jonesboro, faces a felony charge of possession of 1.1 grams of methamphetamine following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Boling set bond at $1,000.
