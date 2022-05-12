JONESBORO — Three people were arrested Wednesday night following a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Holly Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The driver, Melody Johnson, 52, of the 1300 block of Holly Street, is on probation, according to officer Evan Henry. Shauna Foster, 40, of the 1800 block of Self Circle, and Charles Lawrence, 40, 0f the 2500 block of Glenn Place, were passengers in the vehicle, Henry wrote in his report.
A search of the vehicle turned up a total of 8.7 grams of methamphetamine and several pipes used for smoking drugs.
Johnson is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to use a turn signal. Foster and Lawrence are being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
In other JPD reports:
A 33-year-old homeless Jonesboro man told police Wednesday night that two men attacked him with a knife and metal pipe and robbed him in the 800 block of Cate Avenue. The victim suffered a laceration to the top of his head and abrasions to his right forearm and right side of his stomach. A bicycle was stolen.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday afternoon that someone entered his unlocked vehicle in the 1500 block of Matlock Drive and stole a firearm. The 9 mm handgun is valued at $450.
Police arrested Ashley Brown, 37, and Veronica Gomez, 42, both of the 2400 block of Mary Jane Drive, and Christopher Barefield, 30, of the 1100 block of Mays Lane, on Wednesday evening. Police found 2.37 grams of suspected meth and drug paraphernalia. The three are being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
A 90-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday night that someone forced their way into her residence while she was away and stole items in the 1000 block of West Oak Avenue. Taken were assorted jewelry valued at $1,000, clothing valued at $200 and a 32-inch Visio television valued at $300.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro woman reported the theft of her vehicle Wednesday morning in the 400 block of Melrose Street.
