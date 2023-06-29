JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge three Osceola men with theft by receiving of a firearm and other felonies.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on Friday Jonesboro police were called to the 1700 block of Crepe Myrtle Drive about a prowler.
Officers found Darrell Fowler, 18, Adrian Coleman, 18, and Skhort Cannon, 20, in a vehicle. Officers noted the strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
A search of the vehicle turned up a 9 mm Glock with a magazine, a Glock .40-caliber with a magazine, a Highpoint 9 mm and a 9 mm Baretta. The Glock 9 mm had been reported as being stolen from a nearby jurisdiction, according to the affidavit. The Highpoint with the serial number was also reported as being stolen that evening from the 1700 block of Crepe Myrtle Drive. The Beretta was also reported to be stolen from a vehicle.
The three are charged with theft by receiving of a firearm less than $2,500, two counts of breaking or entering of a vehicle, theft of less than $1,000 and possession of marijuana.
Boling set Cannon’s bond at $250,000, Fowler’s at $100,000 and Coleman’s at $25,000.
Their next court date is July 27 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
