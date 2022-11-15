JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge three men with gun and drug charges in separate cases.
Sylvester Williams, 45, of the 1100 block of Walker Place, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine, discharging a firearms within city limits, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and obstructing governmental operations.
Fowler set Williams’ bond at $150,000. His next court date is Dec. 30 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Zachary Finley, 32, of the 900 block of Craighead Road 741, Brookland, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and failure to register a vehicle.
Fowler set Finley’s bond at $150,000. His next court date is Dec. 30 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Jamie Daniels, 26, of the 3900 block of Hill Drive, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearms, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver.
Fowler set Daniels’ bond at $150,000. His next court date is Dec. 30 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Joseph Jones, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and driving while intoxicated (drugs); released on $3,500 bond.
Chantel Simmons, 33, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Jimmy Woodard, 49, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony tampering with evidence and obstructed windshield; $8,500 total bond.
James Stonecipher, 52, of Jonesboro, with felony tampering with evidence, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing an open container of alcohol; $35,000 bond.
Marcus Alexander, 27, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, misdemeanor tampering with evidence, running a red light and running a stop sign; $7,500 bond.
Julie Gardner, 43, of Brookland, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony tampering with evidence, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; $35,000 bond.
Kendall Staubs, 18, of Osceola, with theft by receiving less than $5,000 but greater than $1,000; $35,000 bond.
Joshua Vickery, 33, with fraudulent use of a credit card; $15,000 bond.
Tiffany Crawford, 29, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Rodney Whitlow, 42, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $7,500 bond.
Deamicus Lauderdale, 24, of Newport, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
