JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge three men with gun and drug charges in separate cases.

Sylvester Williams, 45, of the 1100 block of Walker Place, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine, discharging a firearms within city limits, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and obstructing governmental operations.