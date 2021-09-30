JONESBORO — Craighead County’s death toll as a result of the coronavirus rose by three Thursday, even as the numbers of new cases continue to slowly decline.
Data from the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday show 233 Craighead County residents have died from complications of COVID-19 since the first case was reported in March 2020. Statewide, the death toll rose by 21 Thursday to 7,691.
The state reported 1,004 new cases Thursday, including 52 in Craighead County. The number of active cases statewide dropped by 231 to 10,385.
Hospitalizations also dropped by 31 to 727 across the state, including 211 patients who were on ventilators. That’s a reduction of eight.
While the picture is improving in Craighead County, active cases actually increased in Clay, Jasckson and Randolph counties.
As the number of new cases are on the decline, the state Supreme Court weighed in on school districts’ efforts to protect students from the virus.
Justices said they wouldn’t allow the state to enforce its ban on mask mandates by schools and other government bodies, keeping in place a judge’s ruling temporarily halting the law.
The high court denied the request by the state to stay the August decision blocking enforcement of Arkansas’ mandate ban.
More than 100 school districts and charter schools have approved mask requirements since the lower court ruling against the law, The Associated Press reported. The requirements cover more than half the state’s public school students.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who signed the law but later said he regretted that decision, had separately asked the court to deny the request to stay the ruling.
A group representing school board members around the country asked President Joe Biden on Thursday for federal assistance to investigate and stop threats made over policies including mask mandates, likening the vitriol to a form of domestic terrorism.
Parents and community members have been disrupting meetings and threatening board members in person, online and through the mail in a trend that merits attention from federal law enforcement agencies, the National School Boards Association said in a letter to Biden.
“Whatever you feel about masks, it should not reach this level of rhetoric,” NSBA Interim Executive Director Chip Slaven told The Associated Press by phone.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county on Thursday:
Craighead – 52 new cases; 614 active cases, decline of 11 from Wednesday.
Greene – 31 new cases; 342 active, decrease of 1.
Lawrence – 7 new cases; 79 active, decrease of 3.
Poinsett – 10 new cases; 126 active, decrease of 4.
Mississippi – 32 new cases; 263 active, unchanged.
Jackson – 11 new cases; 77 active, increase of 3.
Randolph – 27 new cases; 149 active, increase of 17.
Cross – 12 new cases; 82 active, increase of 1.
Clay – 11 new cases; 81 active, increase of 2.
