JONESBORO — A total of three firearms were stolen on Friday and Saturday in three residential burglaries, according to Jonesboro police reports.
On Friday afternoon, a 64-year-old Jonesboro woman said she believed her son’s girlfriend stole her .380-caliber Taurus handgun from her apartment in the 3000 block of Apache Drive and believes the gun was pawned in Walnut Ridge.
The gun is valued at $200.
In the second incident, a 26-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Saturday afternoon that someone entered her residence in the 1400 block of Flint Street and stole her .22-caliber pistol.
The victim said a 39-year-old man took the pistol and refused to give it back.
In the third incident, a 26-year-old Jonesboro man told police Saturday night that someone entered his residence in the 4900 block of East Highland Drive and stole his Palmetto AR-15 rifle.
The value of the rifle is listed at $850.
A 6-year-old boy on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Magnolia Road and North Church Street. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The boy was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment.
A suspect destroyed a handicap picnic table at the University Heights Lions Club Park, 502 N. Bridge St., on Friday morning. Two youths said a person destroyed the table and threw it into a ditch. The table is valued at $1,410.50.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro man told police Sunday night that someone stole his vehicle from the 300 block of South Gee Street. The 2004 Ford Expedition is valued at $5,000.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday night that someone entered his vehicle in the 1700 block of Tall Birch Drive and stole items. Taken were a 12-foot trailer valued at $500, assorted hand tools valued at $50 and a scooter valued at $50.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday morning that someone entered his residence in the 3700 block of Stadium Blvd. and stole various items. Taken were an iPad Pro valued at $3,000, and MacBook Pro valued at $2,700, a desktop computer valued at $600, an iPad Mini valued at $800, miscellaneous designer clothing valued at $6,000, a PlayStation 5 valued at $500, video games valued at $500, two AirPods valued at $1,000 and day date presidential 18k gold Rolex watch valued at $14,950.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro man reported that someone entered a shop on his property in the 5400 block of South Caraway Road, and stole items. Taken were a television and sound system with a total value of $500.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 900 block of Links Circle and took items. Stolen were a pair of Nike shoes worth $200 and taillight lens covers worth $100.
