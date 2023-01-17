JONESBORO — Two Jonesboro men and one Trumann man were arrested Friday afternoon following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Rogers Street at about 4:49 p.m., according to a Jonesboro police report.
Darius Gilcrease, 23, of the 500 block of Melrose Street, Noah Thompson, 22, of the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Drive, and Kentreal Tallell Brown, 23, of the 500 block of Paschal Avenue, Trumann, were arrested by officer Tanner Huff.
During a search of the 2021 Honda Civic, Huff found a 9 mmm Glock with a 15 round magazine, $1,650 in cash, 14 9 mm bullets, two sets of scales, a Mason jar, a leather shoulder bag and two pill bottles.
Also recovered were 218 doses of LSD valued at $1,090, ecstasy pills valued at $285, 8.2 grams of cocaine, Xanax and 15 grams of marijuana.
Gilcrease, Thompson and Brown are being held at the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing on multiple charges.
Expected charges include simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony tampering with physical evidence, driving on a suspended license and improper tint.
The probable cause hearing is expected to be held today or Wednesday in Craighead County District Court.
