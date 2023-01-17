JONESBORO — Two Jonesboro men and one Trumann man were arrested Friday afternoon following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Rogers Street at about 4:49 p.m., according to a Jonesboro police report.

Darius Gilcrease, 23, of the 500 block of Melrose Street, Noah Thompson, 22, of the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Drive, and Kentreal Tallell Brown, 23, of the 500 block of Paschal Avenue, Trumann, were arrested by officer Tanner Huff.