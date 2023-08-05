JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge three people with two felonies and a misdemeanor in connection with the theft of baby formula.
On Wednesday, Jonesboro police were called to the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Creek Drive about a shoplifter.
Mariana Lopez, 35, of Dallas, Olivia Sanchez, 30, of Jonesboro, and Aldo Sanchez, 23, Minneapolis, Minn., were arrested after leaving the store and being stopped on Red Wolf Boulevard. The three had 426 containers of baby formula inside the vehicle worth about $13,157, taken from several stores, in their 2011 GMC Yukon, according to police.
One Walmart receipt was from Cabot, according to a probable cause affidavit. Officers believe the three were coordinating with one another, hitting several Walmarts in the Jonesboro area.
Fowler charged the three with engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, a Class A felony, theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and misdemeanor theft of $1,000 or less.
A Class A felony is punishable by six to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
He set their bonds at $100,000 each and appointed the public defender’s office to represent all three.
Their next court date is Sept. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Treyonte Smith, 27, of Jonesboro, with third-degree domestic battery of a pregnant woman and interference with an emergency communication; $25,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
James White, 35, of Little Rock, with residential burglary and theft of greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $75,000 bond.
Andrew Marcinowski, 32, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000, misdemeanor fleeing and reckless driving; $75,000 bond.
Christopher Johnston, 45, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering of a vehicle and theft of $1,000 or less; $35,000 bond.
Cassi Rowland, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams; $5,000 bond.
Eugene Pryor, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $35,000 bond.
Derrick Sills, 45, of Jonesboro, with two counts of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and felony tampering with evidence; $150,000 bond.
Katlyn Donnersbach, 28, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear (FTA). Fowler noted she had 13 FTAs from across the state before setting her bond at $100,000.
Fernando Lopez, 31, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana; $35,000 bond.
James Watson, 55, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams; $10,000 bond.
Jerry Lee Walker, 53, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $15,000 bond.
