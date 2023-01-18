JONESBORO — Special Judge Melissa Richardson handed down $250,000 bonds to three men for a variety of drug and gun charges Tuesday.
Noah Thompson, 22, of Jonesboro, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, theft by receiving of a firearm, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.
Darius Gilcrease, 23, of Jonesboro, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, theft by receiving of a firearm, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Kentreal Brown, 23, of Trumann, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, theft by receiving of a firearm, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, being a felon in possession of a firearm improper tint, driving on a suspended license and furnishing, possessing or using prohibited articles.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Investigator Tanner Huff, on Friday Jonesboro police officers stopped at black Honda Civic for improper window tint at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Rogers Street. Police saw Thompson throw out a digital scale and 2.9 grams of marijuana from the passenger side window.
Brown was driving the vehicle and Gilcrease was in the back seat, the affidavit states.
After the occupants were removed from the vehicle, officers found a Glock 48 handgun made up of two parts, both of which were reported stolen, 57 Xanax bars, 218 ecstasy pills, 8.2 grams of cocaine and a total of 15.5 grams of marijuana.
Gilcrease had $1,650 in cash in his pocket.
The next court date for the trio is Feb. 17 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.