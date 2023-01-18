JONESBORO — Special Judge Melissa Richardson handed down $250,000 bonds to three men for a variety of drug and gun charges Tuesday.

Noah Thompson, 22, of Jonesboro, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, theft by receiving of a firearm, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

