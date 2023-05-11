JONESBORO — A 26-year-old Jonesboro man reported to police Tuesday night that someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole three firearms, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The victim told police the theft occurred between 6:45 p.m. and 7:55 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Culberhouse Street.
Stolen were a 9 mm CZ P-07 tactical handgun valued at $600, a SilencerCo .30-caliber AR-15 style rifle valued at $1,700 and a .22-caliber Tikka rifle valued at $800.
Also taken were a hard gun case valued at $70 and a nicotine vaporizer valued at $350.
The victim told police he went to the site of the theft to fish in a pond with a friend and went to his Jeep to retrieve fishing poles. He noticed that the firearms were there. When he returned after fishing he noticed the items were missing from his vehicle.
According the Jonesboro police Criminal Investigations Division, the case will be listed as inactive until further suspect information and evidence becomes available.
In a separate case, Hancel Michael, 77, of the 400 block of Parkview Street was arrested Tuesday night at about 6:20 p.m. after police were called to a residence near the suspect’s home.
The victim is an employee of an internet provider that had installed fiber-optic cables previously and he was going door-to-door informing residents that the cables were active.
When he knocked on Hancel’s door, the victim said Hancel threw open the door and acted in an aggressive manner. The victim saw a machete in Hancel’s hand and retreated.
The victim called his supervisor and police were called.
Hancel was arrested on an aggravated assault charge. He was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center, where he was released on an unspecified bond on Wednesday.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 38-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 10300 block of Willow Creek Lane and stole items. Taken were a key fob valued at $100 and a wallet containing debit and credit cards.
A 41-year-old employee of Sdt Solutions reported Tuesday afternoon the theft of a concrete saw from the intersection of South Madison Street and West Monroe Avenue. The saw is valued at $1,200.
