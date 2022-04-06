JONESBORO — Three firearms were stolen in two vehicle break-ins on Tuesday.
In the first case, a 36-year-old Jonesboro man told police at 9:18 a.m. Tuesday that two handguns were stolen from his vehicle at the intersection of East Nettleton Avenue and Frisco Street.
Taken were a .45-caliber Smith & Wesson and a .40-caliber Glock with a total value of $1,168.
In the second case, a 23-year-old Jonesboro woman reported at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday that someone entered her vehicle in the 900 block of Links Circle and took OD Green 9 mm handgun with a 12-round magazine. The value of the gun is listed at $488.
In other JPD reports:
A 35-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone in a gold Chevrolet Lumina pointed a handgun at her during a case of road rage on Tuesday evening at the intersection of Nettleton Avenue and South Main Street.
A 39-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her vehicle was broken into Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Olive Street. Stolen were $2,200 in cash, a food steamer valued at $3,500 and a $40 wallet with debit and credit cards inside.
A 63-year-old Jonesboro man reported at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday that his residence was broken into in the 1400 block of Oakhurst Street. Stolen was a wallet containing $97 in cash.
