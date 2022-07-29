JONESBORO — A special judge found probable cause to charge three men with multiple drug charges on Friday.

Judge Barbara Halsey charged Donnie Coburn, 43, of Jonesboro, and Lee Mason Smith, 44, and Cody Blu Johnson, 31, both of Hardy, each with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver.