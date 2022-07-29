JONESBORO — A special judge found probable cause to charge three men with multiple drug charges on Friday.
Judge Barbara Halsey charged Donnie Coburn, 43, of Jonesboro, and Lee Mason Smith, 44, and Cody Blu Johnson, 31, both of Hardy, each with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver.
On Wednesday, agents with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force conducted a parole search in the 3800 block of Willow Road where Coburn was living. Agents had received information that Coburn was selling meth from a shed that he was living at behind the residence, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Smith and Johnson were sitting in the shed and agents saw a glass meth pipe in plain view near them, the affidavit states.
During a search of the shed, agents found an unlocked safe under a counter. Inside of the safe agents found 28.6 grams of meth in four plastic bags, two digital scales with meth residue on them, a plastic bag with 1.9 grams of cocaine, two bags containing 17 grams of marijuana and two hydrocodone pills, the affidavit states.
Next to where Smith was sitting, agents found a backpack containing a plastic bag with 6.1 grams of meth, 28 oxycodone pills and a used meth pipe.
All three denied any knowledge of the narcotics that were found inside of the shed, the affidavit states.
Halsey set Coburn’s bond at $50,000, and Smith and Johnson’s bonds at $75,000 each.
The three are scheduled to appear in circuit court on Aug. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.