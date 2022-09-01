JONESBORO — Five juveniles are now in the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center after three more were arrested Thursday morning, according to Amy Powell, supervisor of the Craighead County Juvenile Court.
All five are accused of stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles by stripping the steering columns and starting them.
A video on TikTok showing how to steal some Kias and Hyundais using only a screwdriver and a USB charging cord has those cars being stolen, or attempted stolen, at a skyrocketing rate.
The video shows how removing the cover to the steering column and plugging in the USB charging cord can start Kias and Hyundais that use a regular key. The procedure doesn’t work on vehicles that require a key fob.
The three arrested – a 17-year-old and two 16-year-old males – were arrested at 3:13 a.m. in the 3300 block of Caraway Commons, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The report said the three were in a stolen vehicle and were in possession of property from other stolen vehicles. The stolen vehicle was a 2012 Hyundai Elantra, which was taken from Automax on Stadium Boulevard, the report said.
The three are also suspected of stealing a Honda Pilot either late Wednesday or early Thursday from a 23-year-old woman in the 3700 block of South Caraway Road.
Early Thursday morning a 19-year-old woman reported that her steering column was broken in an attempt to steal her Kia Sportage.
More than five Kias and Hyundais have been stolen in the past two weeks, according to police reports. As many as 10 have been attempted to be stolen, with their steering columns broken.
Powell said the majority of the thefts and attempted thefts occurred in the 3300 to 3700 block of South Caraway Road and Stadium Boulevard, south of Interstate 555. Several car lots and individuals were targeted by the thieves.
She said they believe the ringleader of the group was picked up Thursday morning. Powell said the groups of teens would have one from a previous team who would recruit two others to help with the heists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.