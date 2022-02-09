JONESBORO — Three juveniles were arrested Tuesday morning following a domestic altercation in the 4800 block of Prospect Road, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The three – a 12-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl – are accused of aggravated assault on a family member, first-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
The boy is accused of trying to stab the 15-year-old girl with a kitchen knife. The 14-year-old girl tried to hit a 40-year-old man at the residence with a concrete block and hit his vehicle with it, police said.
The boy was taken to the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center, and the two girls were issued citations.
In other JPD reports:
A 32-year-old man told police someone shot at his vehicle several times Tuesday night in the 600 block of Cherry Street. There were two women in the vehicle – ages 23 and 19 – and no one was injured. Police found several bullet holes in the driver’s side of the vehicle.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday morning that someone kicked in the door of his residence in the 100 block of East Strawn Avenue and stole items. Taken were a handgun, a long rifle and Air Jordan shoes, with a total value of $950, and $200 in cash.
An Alabama man reported that a trailer with construction material was stolen Tuesday morning from the 3100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. The total amount of the trailer and materials is listed at $8,647.
A 59-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday night that his 1999 Ford Ranger was stolen from Love’s Rest Stop, 5101 E. Parker Road. He said he last saw the vehicle, valued at $5,000, on Feb. 2.
