JONESBORO — Residents of Craighead, Jackson and Poinsett counties were among the 10 COVID-related deaths reported on Thursday by the Arkansas Department of Health.
The state also reported 339 new cases, down from 361 from last Thursday. Active cases increased by seven statewide to 2,934 statewide.
Pulaski County had the highest number of new cases with 47, followed by 33 in Benton County and 23 in Craighead County.
The health department reported 130 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide, down by 11 from Wednesday. Of those, eight were on ventilators, a reduction of two. COVID hospitalizations in Northeast Arkansas totaled 17, down by one. Ventilators were not in use for any those those NEA patients.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 23 new cases, 215 active cases.
Greene – 2 new cases, 61 active cases.
Lawrence – 2 new cases, 8 active cases.
Poinsett – 5 new cases, 14 active cases.
Mississippi – 2 new cases, 71 active cases.
Jackson – 5 new cases, 14 active cases.
Randolph – 9 new cases, 26 active cases.
Cross –7 new cases, 17 active cases.
Clay – 1 new case, 19 active cases.
