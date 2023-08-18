JONESBORO — A woman, along with her daughter and son, whom she was taking to school Thursday morning were hit by a vehicle but were not seriously injured.

According to a release from Jonesboro Public Schools, “This morning at approximately 7:30 a.m., a parent and her two children were hit by a car at the corner of Hillcrest (Drive) and Wilkins (Avenue). Thank you to the Jonesboro Police Department and the JPS administrators and (school resource officers) for their quick response.