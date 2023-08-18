JONESBORO — A woman, along with her daughter and son, whom she was taking to school Thursday morning were hit by a vehicle but were not seriously injured.
According to a release from Jonesboro Public Schools, “This morning at approximately 7:30 a.m., a parent and her two children were hit by a car at the corner of Hillcrest (Drive) and Wilkins (Avenue). Thank you to the Jonesboro Police Department and the JPS administrators and (school resource officers) for their quick response.
“One child and the parent were transported to St. Bernards Medical Center with minor injuries. Another child was later taken to the hospital by the father with minor injuries.”
According to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department, “A lady was walking her daughter and son to school this morning and was attempting to cross Virginia. At the same time, a driver was turning onto Virginia from Wilkins and did not see the three.”
Smith reported that one child was transported due to his foot hurting.
“He was being checked out as a precaution,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.