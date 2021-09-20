JONESBORO — A 24-year-old woman reported to Jonesboro police on Friday morning that she was raped by an 18-year-old man.
No other information was released by police.
In another case, police were called by a nurse at St. Bernards Medical Center about a 22-year-old woman who said she was raped at her workplace on Friday.
The suspect was listed as a 5-foot, 5-inch white man, weighing 200 pounds.
In another case, a 20-year-old man told police he was raped by an unknown male Friday afternoon. The victim was treated at St. Bernards Medical Center, according to the police report.
In other police, Craighead County sheriff’s and state police reports:
Sarah Pratt, 34, of Pocahontas, was killed and Jordan Bullock, 32, of Pocahontas, was injured Friday night after the motorcycle they were on was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 67 at McQuay Avenue. The victims were taken to Regional One Center Center where Pratt was pronounced dead.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to sheriff’s deputies that her 2018 Ford Explorer was stolen Sunday in the 2600 block of Craighead Road 762. The vehicle is valued at $40,000.
A $3,000 trailer was reported stolen to the sheriff’s office Friday night in the 700 block of Craighead Road 461.
A Jonesboro man told police someone broke into his vehicle in the 200 block of Goldrush Lane on Saturday morning and stole $600 in cash. Another resident of the 200 block of Goldrush Lane also reported his vehicle was broken into Saturday morning. A Springfield pistol valued at $300 and $7 in change was stolen.
Police arrested Reshard Cunningham, 18, of 105 Meadow Drive, Bono, on Thursday night in the 100 block of State Street on suspicion of first-degree forgery, first-degree terroristic threatening, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of $1,000 or less.
