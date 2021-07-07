JONESBORO — Standard procedure wasn’t enough for a special judge during Tuesday’s probably cause hearings in Craighead County District Court.
Retired Circuit Judge Barbara Halsey was sitting in for the regular district court judges when she discovered that the last three probable cause affidavits weren’t written by the arresting officer, but by another police officer who’d viewed the body camera of the arrest and read the written report.
Released on recognizance bonds were Christopher Mauldin, 36, of Jonesboro, who was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; Health Perry, 45, of Trumann, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; and Liberty Nicole Wallin, 42, of Jonesboro, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The three were ordered to appear at a probably cause hearing at 12:30 p.m. today in the district courtroom on Washington Avenue.
Apparently it’s common for probable cause affidavits to be written by a police officer who’s not the arresting officer. This custom made Halsey uneasy, prompting her to issue recognizance bonds.
Sally Smith, Jonesboro Police Department’s public affairs specialist, said it’s normal to have another officer write up the probable cause affidavit.
“A patrolman might make an arrest on a stabbing, but someone from CID (Criminal Investigation Division) will write up the PC (probable cause affidavit),” she said.
