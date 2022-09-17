JONESBORO — Three men want to be considered for the vacant Jonesboro City Council seat representing the northeastern section of the city.
Bobby Long resigned after relocating to eastern Oregon. His term expires Dec. 31.
The council voted Sept. 6 to seek resumes and letter of interest from anyone who lives in Ward 6 who would be interested in taking the temporary appointment.
Kraig Pomrenke, 5024 Prospector Drive, has been the manager of the Embassy Suites and Red Wolf Convention Center since 2018, and has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 40 years.
“My entire career has been dedicated to the service of others, and I feel that with my background and experience in similar cities to Jonesboro, I can be an asset to our town,” Pomrenke wrote in a cover letter.
Seth Speer, 1105 Gregory Court, is Ecommerce director for Textbook Brokers, where he has worked since 2009. He earned a degree from Arkansas State University while also working for the company.
“While my time on this earth might be shorter than other applicants, my experience has added up quickly and I have a daily desire to serve,” Speer wrote.
One of the three who is seeking the temporary appointment is also a candidate in the Nov. 6 election for a full four-year term.
Dr. Anthony Coleman of 5220 Bridger Park Court is pastor of the Marion Church of God in Christ and is a former director of development at Arkansas State University. He has also worked in a similar capacity at Clark Atlanta University. In addition to bachelor and master’s degrees from ASU, Coleman holds a doctorate of theology from Adulam Bible College, which has a satellite campus in Jonesboro.
No cover letter was included in Coleman’s information packet.
In November, Coleman will have opposition from Derrick Coleman and Larry Hagar, in the general election for the Ward 6 seat.
Each candidate will be given up to five minutes to speak on behalf of their candidacy Tuesday before the council makes its decision.
City council members will also consider resolutions to condemn several properties – some due to the conditions of structures on the properties – but some because of road construction.
The following addresses are listed as being unfit for human habitation:
910 Hope Ave., owners Lyneal and Nellie Manning.
1504 Danny Drive, owners Kevin L. and Tonya Lyles.
2501 Mary Jane Drive, owners Kenneth and Dena Broadway.
3406 Meador Drive, owner Hazel Watson.
4405 and 4407 Janice Ave, owner Charles Edward Noell Jr.
City officials seek to use their power of eminent domain to condemn small portions of parcels for roadway improvements. The land was appraised at roughly $1 per square foot. Those addresses:
1001 Creath Ave., 544 square feet, owner Mamie Bennett.
508 and 520 Creath Ave., 1,229 square feet, owners Randy K. and Denise A. Simpkins.
301 Reeves St., 861 square feet, owner Sponge L. Perkins.
901 Creath Ave., 781 square feet, owned by heirs of the late Alice Powell.
Also on the agenda is a resolution that would authorize Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s staff to apply for a U.S. Department of Transportation Railroad Crossing Elimination grant for construction of a $10.3 million overpass on Gee Street.
Another resolution would approve a $210,000 change order to a contract for rail yard expansion in the Craighead Technology Park. The change order raises the total cost to $1,903,778.
The council will hear the first of three required readings or an ordinance proposed by HB Medical Holdings to vacate a utility easement on Apache Drive. A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for 5:25 p.m., prior to the regular meeting.
Scheduled for a third reading is an ordinance proposed by Jeremy Moore to rezone 2.45 acres at 5102 Southwest Drive and Thompson Drive from C-3 general commercial to RM-16, residential multifamily. The proposal would allow construction of 40 apartments.
Two proposed private club alcohol permit ordinances are also scheduled for their third readings.
Higher Heights Learning Academy, doing business as J.W.’s Cigar Lounge and Grill, would operate at 3006 S. Caraway Road within the Haven Hotel. Tammy Brookine Davis is listed as the organization’s president. Pamela McShan is vice president and Keangelo Hunter is a director.
ZRW Properties, doing business as 21 Grill of Jonesboro, is seeking approval for a permit at 2117 E. Parker Road, the site of the former Front Page Cafe. Amber Sue LaRue is listed as president of the organization. Stacey Ann Blaxton is vice president and Shea Hallett is secretary-treasurer.
The council will hear the second of three required readings of a proposed ordinance that would approve another alcohol permit.
SF2 Investments, doing business as Salsa’s Grill, seeks a permit for 2240 S. Caraway Road. Jose Gonzalez Ruiz is listed a president of the club. Efron Montano is vice president and Aracely Montano is secretary-treasurer.
A 2017 state law requires city council approval before an application can be submitted to the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public service committee is scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m., followed by the public safety committee at 5.
