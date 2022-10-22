JONESBORO — Three men seek to fill a vacant city council seat in Jonesboro’s Ward 6, Position 1.
Incumbent Bobby Long has moved to Oregon and did not seek re-election.
Larry Hagar, 900 Oriole Drive, is a former insurance agent. He retired in 2016 from the automotive industry. For the past six years, he has worked as a bail bondsman. He ran unsuccessfully for the Position 2 seat in 2020.
Derrick P. Coleman, 4101 Hickory Lane, works in Paragould for Monroe Auto Equipment Co.
Dr. Anthony D. Coleman, 5220 Bridger Park Court, is a minister.
Ward 6 generally includes the eastern side of Jonesboro east of Red Wolf Boulevard; north and east of Race Street; east of Airport Road and south of Johnson Avenue, including the city’s industrial parks.
This will be the first election in which only residents who live within the ward’s boundaries will vote for the candidates. Previously, all council members were elected citywide.
Derrick Coleman has lived in Jonesboro for more than 20 years. He is married to Nadine Coleman and is the father of four grown children and has seven grandchildren.
Derrick Coleman said he began making plans to run for council about two years ago after Long, in October 2020, tried to pass a resolution critical of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, in which the governor placed restrictions on school and business operations.
At the time, Coleman was a health care worker.
“Most of my clients were getting sick and were dying at that time,” he said.
While Long has since moved out of state, Coleman said he still felt the need to become more involved in his community.
Anthony Coleman is pastor of the Marion Church of God in Christ and is a former director of development at Arkansas State University. He has also worked in a similar capacity at Clark Atlanta University and has also worked for Walmart stores in Arkansas.
He has lived in Ward 6 for 26 years, first as a student at ASU, where he met and married his wife, Joyce. They have four children and four grandchildren.
“One of the reasons why I even decided to run is my passion for not just the city, but my passion to see this next generation, my grandchildren, have a better quality of life than I have,” Anthony Coleman said. “I’ve enjoyed and have been very fortunate to live here. Jonesboro’s a great city. It’s definitely a great town to raise a family as I have, but I want more … with parks, trailways and community events.”
Hagar and wife Donna have three grown sons and four grandchildren.
Unlike his 2020 campaign during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Hagar said he has been able to go door to door in the neighborhoods he hopes to represent, and he said he has found residents are more receptive toward talking about the issues this time around.
“If I’m elected, first of all I’ll be working for all of the citizens of Jonesboro, but my main focus will be the citizens of Ward 6,” Hagar said Friday. “Some of my main priorities will be neighborhood safety, including more blue light cameras and speed bumps in strategically located areas. I’ll be working on improving our infrastructure in Ward 6, including our streets and drainage issue that we have.”
Hagar said the city should also coordinate with the Arkansas Department of Transportation to install a traffic signal at Old Bridger Road and Johnson Avenue.
All three candidates said they believe Ward 6 is underserved by the city’s parks system.
“We have 25 city parks in Jonesboro and only two of them are in Ward 6,” Hagar said. “So we need a couple more parks on our side of town. Our side of town has been neglected for several years.”
With numerous subdivisions being developed between Johnson Avenue and the Jonesboro Municipal Airport, Derrick Coleman said playgrounds are needed for the growing number of children in the area. He said he would like to see the developers of those subdivisions be more mindful of that.
“You would think they would put a little spot for the kids to go and have a good time, instead of running out in the streets,” he said.
Improving the infrastructure in existing neighborhoods is also an important issue for Derrick Coleman.
“We have a huge drainage problem,” he said. “But it’s not in one area, it’s all over.”
However infrastructure improvements in Ward 6 is especially important, he said.
“At this point, they need infrastructure. They need things fixed, and they need it done quickly” Derrick Coleman said of his neighbors. He said the city has been responsive to his requests to date for such things as speed calming measures, but there are so many more things that need to be done.
Noting a recent shooting near the Nettleton school campus, Anthony Coleman said crime looms large in the minds of residents.
Increased crime comes with population growth, he said.
“The good side of that is that Jonesboro has grown tremendously since I’ve been here in 26 and it’s a great thing – we have people coming from all over,” Anthony Coleman said. “The unfortunate thing is that when you grow, you also bring in unfortunate people with issues and crime and so forth.”
Recruiting and retention of emergency first responders is a key part of his platform, he said.
“At any one time we could have as many as 100,000 to 120,000 people in the city limits at any given time, but we’re short on civil servants.”
Anthony Coleman said he likes the fact that Jonesboro elects its officials in nonpartisan elections, because he doesn’t fit any political party’s labels.
“I think some people misinterpret just because of the color of my skin many times, they automatically think that I’m a Democrat,” he said. “Well, there are a lot of things in the Democratic Party that I like, but there are a lot of things that I don’t. Same way with the Republicans. There are a lot things I like, some things I don’t. So I have just prided myself as being a man of principle.”
Improving and making safer the city’s street infrastructure and finding a way to cope with the area homeless population are also among major issues, he said.
“We don’t have enough sidewalks, we don’t have enough parks for our kids. I’m passionate about that,” Anthony Coleman said. “Ward 6 is one of the fastest growing areas where we have a lot of communities, a lot of people coming in. And so we need to talk to our developers, and have conversations and collaborate.”
All three candidates said they were happy with Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s first two years in office.
“I’m very proud of this administration, they’re doing the best that they can do,” Derrick Coleman said. “They need more workers,” he said, especially in the street and sanitation departments.
“I think he’s doing a wonderful job,” Hagar said of the first-term mayor.
Hagar said he was pleased with the pay raises the city provided for police and firefighters. But it’s also important to boost the salaries in the street, sanitation, code enforcement and other departments and even add workers in those departments.
Hagar said he was excited to see Jonesboro Economical Transportation System receive a major federal grant to bolster its fleet and he would like to see the service expanded throughout the city.
Early voting begins at 8 a.m. Monday at the Craighead County Election Annex, 315 W. Jefferson Ave., and the Lake City Courthouse Eastern Annex, 113 Cobean Blvd.
Voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Early voting will end at 5 p.m. on Nov. 7.
