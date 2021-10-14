3 shot in Trumann after disturbance
TRUMANN — Three people were shot and wounded Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Trumann Police Department.
The shootings occurred at 4:44 a.m. Police received a call of a man lying in the road near Arkansas 463 and Main Street, according to the release.
Officers found two males and one female suffering from gunshot wounds.
Two of the people shot were transported to a hospital by helicopter and are in critical condition, Trumann Police Chief Jonathan Redman said Thursday. The third victim was transported to a hospital by ambulance and is in stable condition, he said.
An investigation determined that the shootings resulted in a disturbance at an apartment on Cross Street, Redman said.
Currently, there are no suspects in the shooting, he said, and an investigation is continuing by the Trumann police’s Criminal Investigation Division, Redman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.