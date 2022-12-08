JONESBORO — A Craighead County woman faces a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a minor after neighbors reported she left her 3-year-old home alone Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, Craighead County District Judge found probable cause to charge Miranda Jane Penney, 28, with the offense. She was released after posting a $7,500 bond.
Sheriff’s Deputy James Teague was dispatch to Penney’s residence on Craighead Road 418, south of Jonesboro, at 11:40 p.m. after witnesses said the small child may have been desserted. The neighbor reported seeing Penney follow another vehicle from her home at 10:30 p.m. Authorities were unable to reach the mother by telephone, but obtained a key to the residence, Capt. Ron Richardson said in a probable cause affidavit. The little girl was found asleep in her bed and no one else was inside the home.
Richardson said Penney returned home a few hours later. During an interview, “She told me she did leave her child home alone to go help a friend with car trouble.”
In an unrelated case, Fowler found probable cause to charge a 19-year-old Jonesboro High School student with felony sexual indecency with a child. He set bond at $15,000 and ordered Joshua Nahemiah Morris Williams to move back in with his mother and abide with the city’s curfew should he post bond.
The arrest stems from an incident that was reported Nov. 13 at a local hotel. Detective Chad Hogard said in an affidavit the 14-year-old girl involved in the incident first accused Williams of raping her at a party at the hotel. An investigator for the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Unit.
“The victim later admitted that the sex between Mr. Williams and herself was consensual that she did not want to get anyone into trouble,” Hogard wrote. The detective continued that Williams admitted to having sex with the girl, knowing she was only 14.
The judge also found probable cause for charges and set bond in the following cases:
Shronda Campbell, 43, of Jonesboro, aggravated assault on a family or household member, $25,000 bond.
Loranda Kay Ruiz Estes, 31, of Jonesboro, second-degree forgery. Fowler noted she was on probation and had been arrested five times in 12 months and set bond at $15,000.
Krystal Greer, 48, of Jonesboro, theft of a debit or credit card. The judge noted she had been arrested 20-plus times and set a $10,000 cash bond.
Randell Deonte Scott, 29, of Jonesboro, possession of methamphetamine, $15,000 bond.
Scott Lain Bollinger, 56, of Jonesboro, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, $3,500 bond.
Natosha L. Harper, age and address unavailable, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, $3,500 bond.
