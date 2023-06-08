JONESBORO — A Hazen man reported to Jonesboro police Tuesday afternoon that more than $30,000 in jewelry was stolen from the 1600 block of Heern Drive, according to a police report.
The report lists “multiple pieces of jewelry” as being stolen.
A suspect is listed as a 70-year-old woman.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
The Moving Company, 3309 E. Parker Road, reported to police Tuesday afternoon that a check was forged and cashed from the business. The check was for $2,885.78.
CWL, 400 E. Monroe Ave., reported Tuesday afternoon that someone paid a bill with a fake $100 bill.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday afternoon that someone stole the battery from her vehicle in the 400 block of Rogers Street. The battery is valued at $100.
Delta Peanut LLC, 9605 CW Post Road, reported Tuesday morning the theft of a Polaris Ranger. The $15,100 vehicle was recovered in Prentiss County, Miss.
