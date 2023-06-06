JONESBORO — A man who said he had been away from his home since the end of April told police someone stole about 30,000 Pokemon cards he had been collecting since the 1990s while he was gone.
The victim, who discovered the burglary in the 700 block of West Nettleton Avenue, estimated the cards were worth $10,000.
Also reported missing was one “old school” Nintendo game, a Playstation 5 and a large screen TV.
Among other recent incidents reported to Jonesboro Police:
Theft of a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox from a residence in the 1800 block of Kim Street on Saturday. The vehicle was recovered in good condition in Osceola.
Theft of a black 9 mm pistol from a vehicle while parked in the 1600 block of Tonya Drive.
Vehicle break-in and theft of $900 cash in the 1600 block of Angela Lee Drive.
Theft of debit cards from a vehicle in the 900 block of Scott Street.
Police also opened an investigation into a rape complaint Friday, but no details were released.
