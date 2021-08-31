JONESBORO — Thirty percent of current coronavirus cases in Arkansas are under age 18, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday. And the governor said 108 of them were hospitalized in August.
A graph showing the seven-day rolling average of new cases among that age group is “an almost vertical straight line of red,” Hutchinson said.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,626 new cases Tuesday, including 22 deaths. Greene County recorded 106 new cases Tuesday, including four deaths. That’s on top of 31 new cases and one death on Monday. Craighead County, 104 new cases Tuesday and three deaths recorded. That’s on top of 51 new cases on Monday.
During the governor’s weekly news conference, Dr. Jose Romero, the state’s secretary of health, said 44.7 percent of those between age 12 and 18 have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 30 percent are fully vaccinated.
“So we’re making slow progress, but we need to do better than that,” Romero said. He said vaccinations will help students avoid quarantine in the event of exposure in school.
No vaccine has been approved for children under age 12, and Romero said there likely not be one available until near the end of this year.
Education Secretary Johnny Key said pop-up vaccine clinics will be held at several high school football games this week, including games at Osceola and Wynne.
Black River Technical College today joins the ranks of educational institutions that require masks.
BRTC announced Tuesday it now requires masks whenever social distancing cannot be observed on its campuses “in order to help protect employees, students, their children, and local communities.”
For his part, Hutchinson presented several statistics, which he said should provide “the incentive to be vaccinated.”
“Among the people who have been infected with COVID, the people who were unvaccinated are three times more likely to be admitted to the hospital, and that is 320 percent higher in terms of likely to die from COVID than those who were vaccinated. So vaccination is the right call. It is the healthy call. It is the one that minimizes your risk of hospitalizations and death because of COVID.”
The state has invested millions of dollars in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to expand COVID intensive care units and staffing across the state, including for St. Bernards Healthcare and Unity Health.
Now, Troy Wells, chief executive of Little Rock-based Baptist Health System, said his 11-hospital group has encountered another need for expansion. And that’s the neonatal ICU.
“And we’ve had many preterm babies delivered because of unvaccinated mothers deliver their baby early and the baby now needs a neonatal intensive care bed where otherwise they would have gone full term,” Wells explained.
Romero reiterated Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration has not authorized the use of ivermectin in humans to fight the virus. The drug is normally intended to fight worms in livestock, but 24 people in Arkansas have reported being sickened after using the substance on themselves.
“We need to be promoting the use of monoclonal antibodies in all individuals at high risk for treatment,” Romero said. “It has come to my attention that physicians are prescribing other drugs rather than going straight to monoclonal antibodies in individuals that are at high risk. I urge the public to ask for monoclonal antibodies if they are at high risk, from their physicians.”
Both NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital and St. Bernards Medical Center offer the treatments and have reported high success rates.
